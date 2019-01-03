Press release from the City of Hendersonville:
Officer Andy Massey of the Hendersonville Police Department was arrested by the North Carolina Highway Patrol on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at approximately 3 a.m. He was charged with driving while impaired and hit and run with property damage. Hendersonville Police Department dispatch received a call about an abandoned vehicle that appeared to be wrecked. HPD officers responded, checked the vehicle tag for ownership, determined that the owner was Andy Massey and called the North Carolina Highway Patrol to ask them to investigate. Officer Massey was placed on administrative leave with pay immediately that day pending an internal investigation by the Hendersonville Police Department. Andy Massey has served in his position with HPD since February 2012.
