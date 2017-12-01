Statement from Hendersonville Police Chief Herbert Blake:

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — Around 11 p.m. last night, Hendersonville Police Department responded to the scene of an undercover drug investigation at the Walmart Super Center, shot a suspect who was being placed under arrest and attempted to escape. The officer involved reported that the suspect appeared to be reaching for a weapon in his waistband.

Officers performed first aid until medical personnel arrived and transported the suspect to Pardee Hospital. The suspect later died. We are not releasing the name of the suspect at this time at the request of the family.

The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave, following the protocols and procedures of the Hendersonville Police Department.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has taken over the investigation of the incident, as also is standard procedure. Hendersonville Police will conduct an internal investigation, as is typically done in officer-involved shootings. All evidence has been turned over to N.C. SBI investigators, including a substance suspected to be illegal drugs and a semi-automatic pistol recovered at the scene.

“We feel the officer did what he felt was in the best interest of the public’s and his own safety,” Chief Herbert Blake stated.

The deceased’s name and the officer’s name will be released this afternoon.