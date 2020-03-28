Press release from the city of Hendersonville:

On Friday, March 27, 2020, shortly after 11am, the Hendersonville Police Department was contacted about an incident occurring at the UPS store on Spartanburg Highway in Hendersonville, NC. Two males entered the store and following an exchange with UPS associates, one of the individuals physically activated an unknown object that dispersed a small amount of white powder; the object was later determined to be a pepper ball self-defense device. No one was hurt during the encounter; however, the incident prompted a Hazardous Material response according to protocol.

The Hendersonville Police Department has identified and located both individuals. Through their investigation, detectives have charged Christopher Murray, age 38 of Hendersonville, with felony perpetrating a hoax § 14-69.2 (a). Mr. Murray was taken into custody without incident and is being held in the Henderson County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending.

Participating in the response and investigation were the NC Hazardous Materials Regional Response Team 6, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office EOD/Bomb Squad, Hendersonville Fire Department, Asheville Fire Department, Henderson County Rescue Squad, and federal agencies.