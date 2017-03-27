Press release from City of Hendersonville:

The City is pleased to announce with grant funding from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), that we have installed five blue light emergency phones which are interspersed along the Oklawaha Greenway system. These phones are designed to be used for dialing 911 in an emergency situation only. Each phone has a single button interface used to connect with 911 dispatch. The phones are currently operational. Area Fire, Police, and Rescue responders met and are planning response actions to any calls made from these phones.

Below is a picture of one of the phones and you will find a map of the phone locations along the Trail.

For questions or more information you may contact, Brendan Shanahan, City Civil Engineer at 828-233-3237 or bshanahan@hvlnc.gov

Image courtesy of City of Hendersonville.