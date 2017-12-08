UPDATE, 10:45 a.m.: The town of Fletcher has cancelled the parade. “Unfortunately, due to the logistic involved in parade planning, we will not be able to reschedule this event. We apologize for the any disappoint this may cause, but safety is our number one priority!” states Nicole Sweat, recreation program supervisor.

Press release from Fletcher Parks & Recreation:

FLETCHER — The town of Fletcher has scheduled its 2017 Christmas Parade for Saturday, Dec. 9. Area travelers should be aware that Hendersonville Road/Hwy. 25 and Old Airport Road in Fletcher will be closed beginning at 10 a.m. the morning of the parade. The roads will remain closed until the conclusion of the parade, approximately 12:30 p.m. The parade will begin at Old Airport Road, travel south on Hendersonville Rd./Hwy. 25, and conclude at the intersection of Hendersonville Road and Howard Gap Road Town officials are encouraging all motorists not attending the parade to plan alternate routes.

The town of Fletcher invites all area residents to celebrate the holidays with Fletcher’s annual Christmas Parade. The parade includes musical groups, decorated floats, antique cars and the arrival of Santa! This year’s theme is “Let it Snow.” Antique cars begin at 10:15 a.m.; parade begins at 10:30 a.m.Those coming to enjoy the parade should come early so you can ensure you have a great viewing spot before the roads close at 10 a.m. For more information on this event please visit www.fletcherparks.org.