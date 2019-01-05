Press release from Hendersonville Sister Cities:

Launching its second year of “Hendersonville Student Ambassador” Travel Scholarships, Hendersonville Sister Cities is inviting local students aged 16-26 interested in studying internationally to a free “Study Abroad Scholarship Drop-In” on Monday, Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Appalachian Coffee Company. Students who attend the information session will be entered to win a gift card for coffee.

At the Drop-In, students and families will learn about the organization’s “Hendersonville Student Ambassador” Travel Scholarship program, designed to provide assistance to local students wishing to study abroad or participate in internship/work study programs internationally.

Members of the organization’s Scholarship Committee will be at the Drop-In to answer questions about eligibility, guidelines, scholarship amounts, international program alignment, applicant considerations and expectations, and best practices in writing and submitting applications for the “Hendersonville Student Ambassador” Travel Scholarship.

Students and families are encouraged to grab a cup of coffee at the Drop-In, as Appalachian Coffee Company will generously be donating a portion of proceeds from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. to the “Hendersonville Student Ambassador” Travel Scholarship fund.

In its first award season last year, HSC awarded a total of $3,000 to five Henderson County students studying abroad during the 2018 Summer, 2018 Fall, and 2019 Spring semesters. In awarding the final recipients, consideration was given but not limited to: student’s financial need, foreign language immersion, study abroad programs’ alignment with/support of stated academic or career goals, program location, and individual’s international experience.

The “Study Abroad Scholarship Drop-In” will take place at the Hendersonville Appalachian Coffee Company location, at 1628 5th Avenue West. For more information, contact HVLsistercities@gmail.com.