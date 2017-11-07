Press release from Hendersonville Sister Cities:

Hendersonville, N.C. – Celebrating Hendersonville Sister Cities’ 10th anniversary and officially launching the organization’s student travel scholarship program, HSC is hosting “Italian Inspirations,” an evening of Italian opera and cuisine, at the Champion Hills Club on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The ticketed event will include Italian fare and opera by Amici Music, in honor of Hendersonville’s Sister City of Verbania, Italy. Featuring Amanda Horton (soprano), John Kaneklides (tenor), Jonathan Ross (baritone), and Daniel Weiser (piano), Amici Music will present “Appassionata,” a program of opera scenes, arias, and Neapolitan songs.

Ticket proceeds and funds raised at the event will benefit a new international cultural opportunity for Henderson County students, the “Hendersonville Student Ambassador” Travel Scholarship. The scholarship is designed to provide assistance to students with residency in Henderson County to travel internationally for the purposes of education, internship, or work study, in an effort to facilitate the exchange of ideas and culture globally, and to foster awareness and appreciation of international relations among Henderson County youth.

Scholarships may be awarded for Spring, Summer, or Fall semester travel, and are open to high school, college, or graduate students between the ages of 16-26 who are in the process of applying to or have been accepted for a study abroad, internship, or work study program.

Additional details about the scholarship will be announced at the “Italian Inspirations” gala. The $75 tickets for the event will be available for purchase through Friday, Nov. 10., and include entertainment, dinner, & nonalcoholic drinks; alcoholic drinks will be available for purchase. Tickets can be purchased at the Hendersonville City Hall payment office (145 5th Avenue E., Hendersonville) or online at http://www.hendersonvillesistercities.com/.