Press release from The Hendersonville Symphony:

The safety and well-being of all our patrons and artists are of the highest priority for the Hendersonville Symphony. Based on the most current information and recommendations available and by mandate of the Governor of North Carolina concerning the COVID-19 and as our responsible effort to help control the spread of the virus, all concerts and public activities of the Hendersonville Symphony have been cancelled until further notice. This includes, but is not necessarily limited to, the Saturday, March 14, concert by the Hot Club of Cowtown and the Saturday, March 28, performance by the Symphony.

We are offering several options regarding your ticket purchases to these concerts:

Please consider your ticket purchase as a tax-deductible donation to the Hendersonville Symphony to support our programs and musicians;

You may request an exchange of your ticket purchase (up to the face value of the purchase price) for a future concert in our 2020-2021 season that will be announced next month. If you choose this option, you will receive a voucher redeemable for these tickets;

We will refund your ticket purchase (excluding tax and processing fee) to the credit card you used to purchase your tickets or by check.

Please send an email to info@hendersonvillesymphony.org with your request and choice of above. (Please do not call the Symphony office with your request.) All requests will be processed in the order received. Requests for refunds will be processed within 2-4 weeks from receipt of request and must be received no later than 4 weeks following the original date of the performance.

Thank you for your understanding of this decision and know that, again, these steps are being taken for your safety and health. And thank you for your support of the Hendersonville Symphony!