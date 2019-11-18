Press release from the Hendersonville Symphony:

The Hendersonville Symphony Orchestra has officially launched a search process for its next Music Director and Conductor, who will lead the artistic future of the orchestra through its 50th anniversary and into the years ahead. Criteria for applicants will be available soon, with the regional search, interviewing of candidates and selection of four finalists to take place over the next several months.

The finalists will each determine the program and conduct the Hendersonville Symphony Orchestra at a concert in its 2020-2021 season, which will begin in September 2020. Both patrons and musicians will have an opportunity to provide their individual feedback on the candidate finalists following each concert, with the final selection of the new Music Director and Conductor to be announced in April 2021.

“This is a truly exciting time for the Hendersonville Symphony organization, as we enter this intensive search for our new artistic leader,” said David Huff, Search Committee co-chair. “Orchestras serving small communities have seen enormous challenges over the past decade, due to changes in audience priorities and financial constraints. The Hendersonville Symphony continues to seek creative ways to engage our dedicated audience and patrons, as well as to develop new programs and community involvement opportunities that will take us successfully into future years. This search process is critical in selecting an artistic leader of excellence in talent, vision and community involvement, who will serve a key role in achieving this strong, exciting future.”

Having served 21 consecutive seasons of leading the artistic vision of the Hendersonville Symphony, Thomas Joiner steps down from the role this season. The Board and Staff of the Symphony will continue to share their admiration of and gratitude to Dr. Joiner for his dedication to the Symphony’s growth and success.