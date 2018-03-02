Press release from Hendersonville Tree Board:

You love your shade trees, but you also want a peaceful garden. What types of plants work best underneath the trees that shade your home or landscape? Those dealing with this quandary can learn helpful hints and find inspiration at the program “For The Love of Trees: How To Create A Garden in the Shade” on Tuesday, March 20, at 6 p.m., in Henderson County Library auditorium on Washington Street in downtown Hendersonville. The program, sponsored by Hendersonville Tree Board, is open to the public at no charge.

Two speakers will provide expertise and inspiration on the subjects of trees and gardening. Ruthie Rosauer, a photographer who recently published a book of photos and inspired writings about trees, will show a number of magnificent photographs of trees and discuss the power and spirit she finds in trees. Then Sieglinde Anderson, a local landscape architect, will discuss the various options available for gardening with shade to help preserve your trees.

Rosauer’s book, These Trees, was published in 2017. She said she became serious about her interest in photography when she and her husband moved to Hendersonville in 2012. Since then her work has been shown at galleries and venues in several counties around the region.

Anderson has a background in both landscape architecture and interior design, and extensive botanical knowledge, which enables her to integrate house and garden thoughtfully into the larger regional landscape. Her European roots as well as extensive travels have enriched her 40-year career in diverse gardens and natural landscapes. She has a beautiful shade garden at her home in Fairview and enjoys designing shade gardens for others.

Hendersonville Tree Board is commissioned by the City of Hendersonville to provide advice on the selection and care of trees and shrubs in public places. The Tree Board also educates the public concerning the economic and aesthetic benefits of trees and shrubs for the community. The Arbor Day Foundation has recognized Hendersonville as a Tree City USA for 25 years because of its high level of tree care. The city also became a Bee City USA in 2015.

To learn more about Hendersonville Tree Board and its projects, visit the webpage at http://www.hendersonvillenc.gov/tree-board.