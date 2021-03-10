Did you know that across the country, nearly 1 trillion gallons of water are wasted from household leaks each year?

Sponsored by EPA’s WaterSense® program, Fix a Leak Week is an annual event that promotes water conservation by supporting utility customers as they chase down and repair leaks in their homes.

“ Leaks can account for nearly 10,000 gallons of water in an average home every year—the amount of water it takes to wash 300 loads of laundry,” said Lee Smith, Utilities Director for the City of Hendersonville. “As a WaterSense partner, we are encouraging consumers to find and fix leaks to save water in our community.”

To help save water for future generations, Hendersonville Water and Sewer is asking consumers to check, twist, and replace:

· Check for leaks. Look for dripping faucets, showerheads, sprinklers, and other fixtures. Also check for toilets with silent leaks by putting a few drops of food coloring into the tank, waiting 10 minutes, and seeing if color appears in the bowl before you flush. Don’t forget to check irrigation systems and spigots, too.

· Twist and tighten hose and pipe connections. To save water without a noticeable difference in flow in your bathroom, twist on a WaterSense labeled faucet aerator.

· Replace the fixture if necessary. Look for WaterSense labeled models, which are independently certified to use 20 percent less water and perform as well as or better than standard models.

We also encourage our customers to take advantage of AquaHawk Alerting, a free service that allows you to monitor your water usage and receive alerts when your usage indicates a leak. These notifications can help you save money on your water bill and can help prevent property damage. Note: You must keep your contact information up-to-date to receive these notifications, contact Customer Service at (828) 697-3052 to verify. Register for AquaHawk at https://hendernc.aquahawk.us/login .

In many cases, fixture replacement parts pay for themselves quickly and can be installed by handy “do-it-yourselfers” or local plumbing professionals. Irrigation professionals certified through a WaterSense labeled program can also check your systems for leaks. Visit www.epa.gov/watersense to find WaterSense labeled products or an auditor in your area.