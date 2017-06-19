Press release from Bullington Gardens:
HENDERSONVILLE: The fairies are coming for a magical day at Bullington Gardens on Tuesday, June 27. Children ages 4 and older are invited to enjoy the fun and fantasy at Bullington Gardens’ Fairy Village. Reservations are available for two sessions: 9:30-11:30 a.m., and 1-3 p.m. Space is limited. The cost is $12 per child. A child can be accompanied by one adult.
Each child can create their own fairy crown and build a small fairy house to take home. The children will enjoy a guided walk along the Fairy Trail leading to the Fairy Village, then discover the “Big Oak” where a fairy tea party and a professional storyteller will enchant them. The Fairy Trail will be in place for a limited time then will magically disappear, but the Fairy Village will remain as a permanent installation.
For information and to make your reservation, call Bullington Gardens at 828-698-6104 or visit bullingtongardens.org.
Bullington Gardens, a non-profit horticultural education center and public botanical garden, strives to connect children and adults with nature through science-based horticultural education; to demonstrate the beauty and value of native and ornamental plants through themed public gardens; and to enhance life skills for those with physical or mental challenges through horticultural therapy.
