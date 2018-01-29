Haus Heidelberg German Restaurant first opened its doors in 1994, and has since been one of Hendersonville’s finest landmark restaurants. Well known for their authentic German comfort food, their fun European décor, and their German-born owner and chef, they have made themselves a cornerstone in Western North Carolina cuisine.

On February 2nd through 4th, they are marking the 24th anniversary of their grand opening with a “90’s Throwback Weekend,” in which they’ll feature a retro menu from the first year they opened. This will include not only the delicious dishes they served at the time, but also the same prices at which they were first offered.

“It’s become one of the biggest yearly events we host.” said owner and chef, Helge Gresser. “Our first Throwback Weekend was held on our 20th anniversary, and it was a huge hit. Our customers love to come in and get their favorite dishes for such a discounted rate. It’s our way of thanking the community for supporting us for so long.”