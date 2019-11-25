Press release from the City of Hendersonville:

Police Chief Herbert Blake announces the 6th Annual “Shop with a Hero” event to take place on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Approximately 90 students from across Henderson County Public Schools’ elementary schools will be paired with a local or regional first responder and given $100 to spend at the Wal-Mart store in Hendersonville during the city’s annual “Shop with A Hero” event.

The event and its response from students and school counselors has grown so large, uniformed officers and other first responders from all over the region have been invited to participate. Representatives from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Fletcher Police Department, Asheville Police Department, Blue Ridge Community College Police Department, Biltmore Forest Police Department, Henderson County Rescue Squad, Henderson County EMS, Asheville Fire Department, and Hendersonville Fire Department will join Hendersonville police officers for this community outreach event.

Students are chosen by teachers and guidance counselors for a variety of reasons. Criteria ranges from students who display leadership potential or stand up to bullying, to those who may need a boost in self-esteem. Some children may be selected based on financial need and others are picked because they are constantly giving back to their classmates, school, and community.

The event is funded through a Wal-Mart Foundation grant, an Elks Lodge #1616 grant, and support from Aflac Western North Carolina, Stand T.A.L.L. (Thank a Local Lawman), and the City of Hendersonville. After shopping, the students will be treated to a pizza lunch sponsored by Guidon Brewing Company. The Henderson County Public School system is waiving the bus fees, allowing free transportation for students to and from the event.

Students are scheduled to arrive at Wal-Mart (250 Highlands Square Drive, Hendersonville) at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 5. They will be paired with their first responder shopping assistants and begin shopping.­