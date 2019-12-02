Press release from Hickory Nut Gap Farm:
Support Local Artists and Get Shopping Done Early in a Fun, Hassle-Free Environment!
What: Hickory Nut Gap Farm hosts a holiday gift market with special guests Mr. and Mrs. Claus. No need to wait in long mall lines or pay out the nose for pictures with Santa – just bring your camera! Shop for gifts from over 40 local vendors and artists. There will also be holiday gift raffle prizes, games and activities like “spot the sleigh bells,” and Christmas carols by Reuter Singers. Plus hot drinks, local brews, and a Hickory Nut Gap Farm lunch menu available for purchase.
When: Saturday, December 7, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Hickory Nut Gap Farm, 57 Sugar Hollow Road in Fairview, NC.
Tickets: Donation-based entry fee to support Children First.
