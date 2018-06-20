Press release from Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park:

Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park and Hickory Nut Gorge Brewery are partnering for a weekend-long fundraiser at the brewery to repair the RiverWalk and the Gathering Place in Chimney Rock Village, which were damaged by Subtropical Storm Alberto.

The fundraiser will kick off on Friday, July 6, at 5 p.m. at Hickory Nut Gorge Brewery with tunes from Jeff Gregory and end on Sunday with music by Chicken Coup Willaye (weather permitting). The fundraiser will include the official release of Higher Ground Huckleberry American Wheat Beer.

The specially-crafted beer was created for an event at the Park that was canceled due to the damage caused by the storm. Instead of storing the beer for another event, the Park and Hickory Nut Gorge Brewery decided to use the special release to raise funds for the Chimney Rock Village Community Development Association (CDA), a nonprofit organization that promotes economic revitalization in Chimney Rock Village and is helping with storm cleanup.

A silent auction will run from Friday at 5 p.m. to Saturday at 5 p.m. on the top deck at the brewery. (In the case of rain, the auction will be moved to the Old Rock Cafe.) The auction will feature items donated by local merchants, regional artists and craft breweries. All proceeds from the silent auction will go to the CDA toward restoration efforts.

“Funds from this event will be used to rebuild bridges and sections of trail washed out or destroyed by the recent flooding event,” said Chimney Rock Village Mayor Peter O’Leary. “Trails and bridgeheads will also be fortified in a way to mitigate future flood damage. We will also be using funds to clean up and rebuild our “Gathering Place” outdoor amphitheater. This area received massive mudslides and debris and will require heavy equipment to restore to a usable state. One hundred percent of the donations received will go to these projects to restore our beautiful Village to its natural, beautiful self again.”

Officials estimate that restoration efforts for both of these areas will cost around $28,000.

Visitors interested in donating toward the restoration projects can do so during the event or at gofundme.com/repairtheCRVRiverWalk.