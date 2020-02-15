Press release from Skyterra Wellness:

Skyterra Wellness Retreat and Highland Books have partnered to celebrate the release of Skyterra’s first cookbook, Skyterra at Home: Simple Recipes to Elevate your Meals.

Highland Books, 36 W. Main St., Brevard, will host Skyterra’s book signing and culinary demo from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 14.

At the book signing, Skyterra Culinary Director and Executive Chef Michael Vess will perform a cooking demo with a favorite easy recipe. The cookbooks will be available for sale, signed by Vess and Skyterra’s Lead Dietitian Lindsay Ford. The event is free and open to the public.

Meant to be both a resource and a guide, Skyterra at Home: Simple Recipes to Elevate your Meals includes guest and staff recipe favorites, as well as information and tips for healthy living.

“We have learned from our guests about what works for them, what makes them feel good, and what can be easily replicated at home,” Vess said. “We wanted to be able to provide a reference so past guests can continue to make the recipes they enjoyed when they were here.”

The cookbook not only includes recipe favorites, but also best practices for meal planning, knife skills and cooking techniques, and essentials to stock in pantries and kitchens. That information, Vess said, can help organize readers’ home cooking spaces.

“Having the right tools, having your shelves organized in an ergonomic way, can help make cooking healthy meals easier and more accessible,” Vess said. “Muscle memory is a big part of cooking, and having a clean and organized space that includes your favorite knife, cutting board, and meaningful recipes can go a long way.”

In the end, creating and publishing the cookbook is all about showing the passion for creating delicious and wholesome food, Vess said.

Skyterra Wellness opened in June 2016 as a holistic health retreat and already has earned several accolades, including being named as USA Today’s Best Wellness Retreat in the country in 2018. As the retreat’s reputation grows, Skyterra staff remains committed to maintaining the boutique, world-class qualities that serve its guests so well. A team of caring experts helps guests break old cycles, jump-start new healthy habits and revitalize their lifestyle. Activities include classes in fitness, yoga, meditation, stress management, nutrition, cooking, health education and outdoor recreation. Spa services and other enhancements are also available. More information on Skyterra is available at www.skyterrawellness.com. The Skyterra at Home cookbook can be purchased here.