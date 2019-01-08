Press release from Pink Boots Society:

Join more than 30 breweries from across North Carolina at Highland Brewing Company Saturday, Mar. 2, for the third installment of craft brewing’s most unique traveling festival.

The Biére de Femme festival was created to raise scholarship funds for the Pink Boots Society (PBS), an international nonprofit organization of women in beer who seek to assist, inspire and encourage other female beer professionals through education and community, as well as to showcase the amazing talent of the women in the brewing industry.

Because women often lack the resources of their counterparts in such a male-dominated industry, all proceeds from Biére de Femme – more than $17,000 over the past two years – fund PBS educational scholarships for women in the beer industry.

Those scholarships pay for things like off-flavor tasting courses, brewery startup seminars, BeerSavvy cicerone courses and immersion trips to Germany.

At Biére de Femme, female beer professionals from across the state will join forces with their breweries to showcase their talents and create unique, small batch beers specifically for Biére de Femme. Several breweries will also provide educational and sensory experiences to illustrate the importance of craft beer education.

Created during a road trip in 2007 by Teri Fahrendorf, PBS began as a small list of women brewers with 22 members and was named after the pink boots, a gift from her mother-in-law, that Fahrendorf wore when brewing. Fahrendorf started PBS when she realized that many of the female brewers she met did not know there were other women in their profession.

Today, PBS is an international nonprofit with roughly 2,000 members and hundreds of chapters throughout the world. The North Carolina chapter started in 2012 with around 40 members, and has since grown to five regional chapters and 150 members.

To learn more about the Pink Boots Society, please visit: www.pinkbootssociety.org. For more information about Biére de Femme, or to purchase tickets please visit: www.bieredefemmefest.com.