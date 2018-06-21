Press release from Diamond Brand Outdoors:

Local outdoor stores Diamond Brand Outdoors and Frugal Backpacker are co-hosting a new event series with Asheville’s first brewery, Highland Brewing Company. This partnership brings free outdoor skills classes and workshops to Highland’s rooftop bar, where guests can enjoy learning with a 360-degree view of Western North Carolina.

Diamond Brand Outdoors and Frugal Backpacker will continue to host free in-store workshops at their three Asheville-area locations, but this new offsite series provides them the ability to further connect their Asheville friends and neighbors with incredible outdoor experiences in the North Carolina mountains. The first two workshops feature hands-on presentations for attendees to learn how to navigate in nature with a map and compass and how to tie popular knots to make camping, hiking, and other outdoor recreational activities more enjoyable. The series will continue into fall, covering topics such as making great coffee in the backcountry and creating nutritious trail mix.

“Since opening our first store in 1964, we’ve held the belief that the outdoors are for everyone,” said Chris Bubenik, Marketing Manager for Diamond Brand Outdoors and Frugal Backpacker. “This is an exciting chance to share that philosophy with more people in a new location. Our stores are designed to be warm, welcoming, and filled with friendly experts, but sometimes after work, you’d rather meet friends over a local beverage. Now, you can do that and learn a new outdoor skill! As the Asheville area’s first and oldest outdoor store, we’re excited to partner with Highland Brewing Company, a group of trailblazers who began the area’s craft beer movement by opening the city’s original brewery in 1994.”

Events scheduled to be hosted at Highland Brewing Company:

June 28, 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.: Hiking with a Map + Compass

A map and compass isn’t always top of mind when we’re used to navigating with an app, but it’s a skill every outdoor enthusiast should know. Experts will teach the fundamentals in this class that’s great for all skill levels.

Knot tying is an essential skill for the outdoors. This hands-on clinic includes basic useful knots for camping, outdoor sports, and everyday use in this class that’s great for all skill levels.

Highland Brewing Company is located on 12 Old Charlotte Highway in Asheville, North Carolina. Diamond Brand Outdoors operates locations in South Asheville and Downtown Asheville. Frugal Backpacker is located in Westgate Plaza in West Asheville. All classes are free and open to the public. The Rooftop Bar is a 21 and older space.

For more information, contact Diamond Brand Outdoors Marketing Manager Chris Bubenik at chris@diamondbrandoutdoors.com or 828-209-0311.