Community Voices Lecture Series Beginning at A-B Tech

A-B Tech is launching a Community Voices lectures series that will be kicked off with a Black History Month presentation by Dr. Darin J. Waters, Assistant Professor of History and Special Assistant to the Chancellor at UNC Asheville, at 3 p.m. on January 31 in Ferguson Auditorium.

Dr. Waters will explore the meaning and significance of the controversial and yet transformative period of American History of the Reconstruction, a 12- year period that ended in 1877. During the post-Civil War period, Americans experienced political, social, and economic change. Dr. Waters will be placing this in a local context, as well as a broader national focus as well through his talk titled, “The Burden of History: Slavery, Emancipation & Our Collective Historical Memory.”

Black History Month lectures will include two additional presentations by Oralene Simmons and Nicole Townsend in February. Simmons will discuss the work of the Martin Luther King Jr. Association at 3 p.m. on February 7. Townsend will discuss colorism and its implications for the African American community at 3 p.m. on February 28.

Future lectures include topics for Women’s History Month in March and other issues impacting our community throughout the academic year. All Community Voices events are free and open to the public.