Press release from Hola Community Arts:

Hola Community Arts is proud to announce our most impactful community-wide project to date, with the establishment of the Hola Cultural Center. The Center provides an inspiring, innovative place where people from all walks of life connect through the shared experience of arts and culture.

The Hola Cultural Center is located in the two-story brick Ernest W. Ewbank home – commonly referred to as the Jackson Park House, located at 801 Fourth Avenue East, Jackson Park, Hendersonville, NC.

The 220 acre park is a prime location for the Hola Cultural Center providing easy access, ample parking and mixed used amenities, as well as existing infrastructure and expandable indoor and outdoor spaces to host events.

For the past year, Hola Community Arts has been working with a variety of stakeholders, including artists, creatives, dream makers and community leaders to envision a future for the space and gather feedback and ideas from our community members and leaders for what comes next.

Starting out as a grassroots effort, the Hola Cultural Center Project is made possible by the vision, resources and investment provided by the Community Foundation of Henderson County and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.

“Investing in culture changes lives and we are proud to be part of a community that shares a passion for driving big change,” said Adriana Chavela, Executive Director of Hola Community Arts.

“We are honored to partner with Henderson County Parks & Recreation on this innovative and forward thinking project and look forward to learning more about the collective vision of what this space, and place can be for our community,” said Chavela.

The Hola Cultural Center will serve as an active partner in the educational, economic and cultural life in western North Carolina; inviting discovery, creativity, entrepreneurship and learning through collaboration.

“By bringing diverse groups of people together, this new center nurtures shared learning and understanding – of both the value of individuals and the power of community,” said Chavela. “We believe that every culture has a history and tradition to honor. This common thread allows us to communicate across cultures in a universal language and understand one another in a different way.”

The 100 year old Jackson Park House is currently being renovated to suit the needs of the organization, and for use of the community. The space will be a first of its kind in the region, housing arts, cultural disciplines and creative functions under one roof.

About Hola Community Arts

Hola Community Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Our mission is to build bridges between cultures, embrace diversity and create more economically vibrant communities.

Many people know Hola Community Arts as producers of the following International Festivals: Fiesta Hendersonville, International Children’s Day, Día de los Muertos, Hola Asheville Celebration, and the Cinco de Mayo Festival. These signature events celebrate cultural diversity with related educational and outreach activities.

Our programs bridge cultural communication between government, business and historically underrepresented and underserved communities building strategic partnerships to support greater engagement of these communities in policy, leadership, and initiatives.

In 2018, Hola Community Arts was honored with the distinguished EMMY® Award by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for Community Public Service.

In 2019, Hola Community Arts was recognized by North Carolina First Lady, Kristin Cooper for our collaboration with the NC Department of Cultural Resources and the NC Arts Council celebrating the NC Year of Music.

In 2019, Governor Roy Cooper appoints Adriana Chavela, Executive Director of Hola Community Arts, to serve on the Governor’s Advisory Council on Hispanic/Latino Affairs.

For more information about the Hola Cultural Center, visit www.HolaCommunityArts.org