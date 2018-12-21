Press release from MountainTrue:

MountainTrue is proud to host its annual Holiday Recycling Event at Jackson Park on Saturday, January 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Area residents are invited to bring their Christmas trees, broken string lights and used greeting cards to be mulched and recycled.

When: Saturday, January 5 | 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Jackson Park, Ball Field #6, Hendersonville

Who: MountainTrue, City of Hendersonville, Henderson County, Henderson County Coop Extension Service of the 4-H Project, King Hardware & Rental.

Trees can be dropped off on or before January 5; lights and greeting cards should be brought on the day of January 5.

The mulcher has been provided by King Hardware & Rental and Hendersonville and Henderson County personnel will be on site to much the trees. Lights will be recycled by the Henderson County Coop Extension Service of the 4-H Project.

MountainTrue volunteers will be on hand to help and serve free cookies and hot apple cider.

Don’t throw your tree away! Recycle it and turn it into nutritious mulch for your garden, plants and veggies.