Press release from Homegrown Babies:

Homegrown Babies is throwing a kickback for FATHERS ONLY, to honor and celebrate your awesomeness and how much you are appreciated and needed in the world!

We love and appreciate dads and the work they do supporting their families in numerous ways. We are excited to celebrate fathers and help them tap into the Dad Community of Asheville with a special Dads only event on Friday, February 23 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Taylor Gallery, 122 Riverside Drive, Suite A, Asheville, NC 28801. This event will feature the amazing soul food from Clarence Robinson owner of Cooking with Comedy Catering, chair massages, a comedy roast in honor of fathers, and more! To RSVP and learn more about this FREE event please check it out online – http://bit.ly/AVLPapas .

Homegrown Babies Childbirth Education and Doula services believes that business should exist to serve society, and we prioritize community and social wellbeing alongside business success. There are many offerings for moms in town but not enough for dads so we are excited to host this event with the hopes of building a stronger community of fathers where they can build friendships and have a place of support as they navigate parenthood.

Homegrown Babies and Homegrown Families Health and Education center is owned and operated by Chama Woydak who has been supporting expecting families in Buncombe County as a birth doula and childbirth educator since 1999. In 2016 she opened Homegrown Families Health and Education center which houses Homegrown Babies. Homegrown Families offers a full spectrum of integrative health care-providers, classes, and support groups to support families and individuals throughout their lives including prenatally, postpartum, and as parents.