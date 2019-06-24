Press release from Connect Buncombe:

Connect Buncombe is partnering with Asheville GreenWorks and Friends of Hominy Creek on Saturday, June 29, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. for a combination greenway walk and creek cleanup.

We will walk the greenway (3/4 mile) and discuss the Greenway Master Plan while we enjoy the park and greenway. Then we will hop into the creek and clean up trash as we work our back to the start.

Park in the lot on Shelburne Road near the trailhead to the Hominy Creek Greenway. We’ll gather here to start.

Bring: Light backpack with water, sunscreen, bugspray. For the creek cleanup, dress to get wet! Wear: shorts, water shoes (old sneakers, Chacos, Astrals, or the like), hat. All other cleanup supplies and gear will be provided.

Please register here or on Facebook so we can plan. Hope to see you!