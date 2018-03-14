From event organizers:
VIGIL FOR HOPE SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 30, 2018
For Immediate Release (Hendersonville, NC) — HopeRx will hold a “Vigil for Hope” to remember those lost and to honor anyone who may be impacted by substance abuse or addiction. The event will take place Friday evening, March 30, 2018 at 7 p.m. at the Henderson County Historic Courthouse. Candles will be provided and participants are encouraged to bring photos of their loved ones.
The event is free and everyone is welcome.
HopeRx is a community-based prescription drug abuse initiative centered on education, prevention and treatment. HopeRx has been developed by Henderson County Partnership for Health as a community collaborative to educate the public about the dangers of prescription drug abuse in Henderson County and help identify effective environmental strategies for prevention as well as treatment options. HopeRx is based on a public health model with the premise that drug overdose deaths are preventable and that all communities are ultimately responsible for their own health. For more information, contact Julie Huneycutt, executive director, at hoperxhc@gmail.com
