VIGIL FOR HOPE SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 30, 2018

For Immediate Release (Hendersonville, NC) — HopeRx will hold a “Vigil for Hope” to remember those lost and to honor anyone who may be impacted by substance abuse or addiction. The event will take place Friday evening, March 30, 2018 at 7 p.m. at the Henderson County Historic Courthouse. Candles will be provided and participants are encouraged to bring photos of their loved ones.

The event is free and everyone is welcome.