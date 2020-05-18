The Buncombe County Solid Waste Department is pleased to restart our Household Hazardous Waste Collection day on May 22, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. In order to bring this service back during these trying times we have had to change a few procedures for the public’s safety and employee safety. These operational changes will result in longer wait times at the landfill, scale-house, and the household hazardous waste building.

During household hazardous waste collection days, the landfill accepts hazardous substances and electronics from county residents. This program is not intended to service the needs of businesses or large quantities, and there is a 20 gallon limit on paint and other chemicals per visit. Additionally, as household hazardous waste day is for the disposal of some chemicals not accepted in the landfill, we ask residents to separate non-hazardous materials and place them in the regular trash before arrival.

We expect this event to be very busy, and we encourage the public to deliver electronics to the landfill on a different day to help avoid long lines. There is a separate drop-off area available for televisions and small electronics.

Special safety instructions and changes for May 22

Upon arrival at the landfill, residents will have the option to pay in advance for items, and then proceed to area number 5. We have reversed the traffic flow into the building; the public will enter through the exit.

Important: Please note that on arrival citizens will be required to unload their own vehicle to prevent staff from entering enclosed spaces. Citizens will unload items in a designated area and then drive off in order to minimize interaction with the staff and ensure social distancing. We ask that residents place their items in a box or other container that can be left behind. Please note that staff will not open any bags; we will not risk infection by hand-sorting the contents of garbage bags.

As a reminder the Buncombe County Landfill and Transfer Station will be closed on Monday, May 25, for the Memorial Day holiday.

Thank you for allowing us to serve you during these difficult times, we are confident that when we all take the proper precautions, we can successfully provide household hazardous waste collection.

Click here for the household hazardous waste collection schedule.