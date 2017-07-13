HuffPost announces cross-county listening tour

The “Listen To America” bus tour will visit 23 cities in seven weeks

July 13, 2017 (New York, NY) — HuffPost today announced “Listen To America: A HuffPost Road Trip,” a 23-city, cross-country bus tour to listen and learn what it means to be American today. Launching in September, the multistate road trip will spotlight personal stories and perspectives from across the U.S. to better understand what unites — rather than divides — the country. The ultimate goal is to accurately, humanely and emotionally capture the concerns, hopes and dreams of everyday Americans.

HuffPost reporters and producers will travel across the U.S. with a mobile studio to collect the stories of hundreds of Americans in their own words. HuffPost will create engaging stories along the tour, from first-person interviews to impactful deep dives. The “Listen To America” tour will use video, podcasting, newsletter, chatbot, text, in-person activations and HuffPost’s massively powerful social media channels to highlight undercovered communities and issues. Additionally, HuffPost will highlight heroes in each location who have made a significant contribution in their communities.

“In order to cover the country the way we are aiming to in this new HuffPost era, we have to listen to the real, felt concerns of American citizens,” said Lydia Polgreen, HuffPost Editor-in-Chief. “Not only will we capture these stories and share them across the HuffPost network, we will listen to the people we meet to understand how to drive our coverage through 2017 and well beyond. Our hope is to shine a light on what is most important to everyday Americans, and also to show that there is more that unites us as a country than divides us.”

The bus will stop in each location for at least one day, and engage nonprofit, business and community groups, as well as the general population.

Sept. 12: St. Louis, MO

Sept. 14: Little Rock, AR

Sept. 15: Oxford, MS

Sept. 18: Memphis, TN

Sept. 20: Birmingham, AL

Sept. 22: Ft. Benning, GA

Sept. 25: Asheville, NC

Sept. 27: Charleston, WV

Sept. 29: Pittsburgh, PA

Oct. 2: Akron, OH – WKSU

Oct. 3: Detroit, MI

Oct. 5: Ft. Wayne, IN

Oct. 6: Milwaukee, WI

Oct. 9: Des Moines, IA

Oct. 10: Kansas City, MO

Oct. 11: Lincoln, NE

Oct. 13: Casper, WY

Oct. 16: Livingston, MT

Oct. 18: Provo, UT

Oct. 20: Tucson, AZ

Oct. 23: Albuquerque, NM

Oct. 25: Odessa, TX

Oct. 27: New Orleans, LA

HuffPost has hired Peak XV, a communications and production agency, to serve as partner on the tour, assisting with in-field execution of the road trip, events and programming.

For more information, visit huffp.st/listentoamerica.