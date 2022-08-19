Press release from United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County:

Pack Square Park was filled with the sounds of children laughing and old friends catching up as United for Youth hosted a Block Party for local families on August 18. Close to 800 people enjoyed this free family event that featured food trucks, activities, and local youth performers.

As the event ended, attendees joined in a big community photo, as a way to show our community coming together to achieve a bold goal: By 2035, all Asheville City and Buncombe County students graduate from high school ready and fully prepared to pursue their goals and dreams.

The Block Party was the first public event for United for Youth, a partnership between Asheville City Schools, Buncombe County Schools, the City of Asheville, Buncombe County, United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County, and a growing network of local health, social service, higher education, and youth services community partners.

This multi-generational, cross-sector cradle-to-career partnership is committed to ensuring their vision that our children and youth learn, grow, and thrive in a vibrant, healthy, and connected community.