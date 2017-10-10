Press release from MANNA FoodBank:
The storms might have passed, but daily emergency assistance in hurricane-affected communities is still greatly needed. MANNA FoodBank, Mission Health Asheville Campuses, Buncombe County Schools, Buncombe County Sheriff’s Department and Smart Insurance Agency are teaming up to host a disaster relief drive Oct. 2-14 to help support communities affected by recent hurricane activity.
The focus of this drive is to support communities recovering from the aftermath of recent hurricanes. Personal care items and shelf-stable convenience foods are a necessity for those still displaced from their homes and living in temporary shelters, or that don’t have the resources to access the immediate care items they need.
In an effort to ensure that this drive has a real impact for the communities still struggling with recovery efforts following the recent hurricanes, we have extended the dates of this disaster relief drive until Saturday, Oct. 14. Donation barrels are located at participating Buncombe County Schools, the Asheville campuses of Mission Health, the Buncombe County Sheriff’s offices, and Smart Insurance Agency at 499 New Leicester Highway. Donations can also be dropped off at MANNA FoodBank at 627 Swannanoa River Road.
The drive will focus on collecting donations of the following five most needed items:
- Soap/shampoo
- Toothpaste/toothbrushes
- Deodorant
- Handheld, shelf-stable snacks (snack bars, nuts, chips, crackers, etc.)
- Pop-top entrée foods (ravioli, tuna, spaghetti)
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.