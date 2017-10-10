Press release from MANNA FoodBank:

The storms might have passed, but daily emergency assistance in hurricane-affected communities is still greatly needed. MANNA FoodBank, Mission Health Asheville Campuses, Buncombe County Schools, Buncombe County Sheriff’s Department and Smart Insurance Agency are teaming up to host a disaster relief drive Oct. 2-14 to help support communities affected by recent hurricane activity.

The focus of this drive is to support communities recovering from the aftermath of recent hurricanes. Personal care items and shelf-stable convenience foods are a necessity for those still displaced from their homes and living in temporary shelters, or that don’t have the resources to access the immediate care items they need.

In an effort to ensure that this drive has a real impact for the communities still struggling with recovery efforts following the recent hurricanes, we have extended the dates of this disaster relief drive until Saturday, Oct. 14. Donation barrels are located at participating Buncombe County Schools, the Asheville campuses of Mission Health, the Buncombe County Sheriff’s offices, and Smart Insurance Agency at 499 New Leicester Highway. Donations can also be dropped off at MANNA FoodBank at 627 Swannanoa River Road.

The drive will focus on collecting donations of the following five most needed items: