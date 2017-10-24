Press release from Salvage Station:

ASHEVILLE, NC: A simple idea has inspired an entire community to come together for a global cause.

Join your friends and neighbors for a day of music, merriment, and a massive fundraising effort to support recent hurricane victims on Saturday, Nov. 11 at the Salvage Station.

“I think a lot of us were just tired of feeling helpless and hopeless and just wanted to do something that could help,” said event organizer Jess Toan, the former LEAF Healing Arts Director and an International LEAF Ambassador. “There is so much need and it can be overwhelming, but I thought if each person donates a little, we can do a whole lot”

The idea quickly inspired a huge community outpouring.

Over a dozen local bands, dance performers, and artists have now joined this relief effort, donating their time and talents for show-stopping performances, exhibits, and crafts from noon to midnight.

All proceeds from the door will benefit Americares, a leading non-profit working on the ground in Puerto Rico, Dominica, the Virgin Islands, Texas and Florida.

“The catastrophic nature of these events means that these places will be in recovery, dealing with rebuilding and needing supplies for many years to come,” Toan said. “Americares is such an amazing and established organization and the more we can focus and support the causes individually, the greater impact we can have.”

Kicking off the festivities is the award-winning Asheville-based gypsy folk funksters Sirius B, voted “Asheville’s #1 Favorite Band” by Mountain Xpress for five years in a row.

An all-star line-up will follow with American roots rockers Devils in the Dust featuring the Funk Trio Jake Wolf, Ram Mandelkorn and Jacob Baumann, DJ Nex Millen, The Saylor Brothers (of Brushfire Stankgrass), and performances by local groups Zabumba (Samba), Bindaas Bhangra (Indian) and Liquid Sirens (pop).

“There’s really something for everybody,” Toan said. “I feel super lucky to be surrounded by such incredible artists, musicians, and friends in my community that are in support of this cause.”

The Salvage Station, who donated the space and stage for the event, will be open for their regular Saturday hours with food trucks and cold beverages on hand for purchase throughout the night.

“We are all about being a part of the community and that is not just here, but our global community,” said Steve Thompson, of the Salvage Station. “We all like to party and if you can party with a cause, it’s even better.”

Throughout the day, festival-goers will also have a chance to win an array of unique Asheville prizes including two tickets on Asheville’s famed Lazoom Bus, massage therapy sessions, concert tickets from the Salvage Station and local art pieces.

A one wheel pump track will also be constructed for spectators and fans to check out one wheel demos throughout the day, as well as face painters and the beautiful LEAF Easel Rider bus will be there offering kids crafts.

“I’ve had so much fun putting this event together, and I am truly grateful to know so many wonderful and talented individuals that are collectively making this event a phenomenal one,” Toan said. “In this frantic fear-driven modern world, the media, including social media, has our brains hopping all over from one problem to the next. I really feel like it’s now more important than ever to focus on where we can do the most good, what small acts can we do that can help, and to align us with love rather than fear.”

The Hurricane Relief Fundraiser is a family-friendly event and open to the public. Doors open at noon with a suggested donation of $20 at the door. One hundred percent of money raised will be donated to Americares.

For more information and to stay up-to-date on details, visit, like, and share their event page on Facebook – For anyone who would like to donate raffle items or contact Jess Toan directly, please email jesstoan14@gmail.com

ABOUT AMERICARES

Since their founding in 1979, Americares has delivered more than $15 billion in quality medical aid and innovative health programs to 164 countries, including the U.S. Their overall mission during disasters is to repair health care centers, to stock emergency shelters and children’s hospitals, and deliver medical aid and supplies. Since Hurricane Harvey, Irma, and Maria’s devastating effects, Americares has focused their national and international work to the places with the most need and is now expanding its work in Texas, Florida, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. For more information on Americares, visit www.americares.org