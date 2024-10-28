Press release from Carolina Hurricanes:

Doug Warf, President of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation has donated $50,000 to the Asheville Hockey League to help rebuild the organization’s outdoor hockey rink, which was destroyed by Hurricane Helene. The Foundation has also committed to donate an additional $25,000 once Asheville Hockey League’s GoFundMe hits $25,000 in public donations, to get the group to their goal of $100,000.

The Hurricanes Foundation’s donation to the Asheville Hockey League marks its first relief support funds issued as part of the ‘Raise Up $1 Million’ raffle program. The Hurricanes hope to donate at least $1 million to Hurricane Helene relief projects in Western North Carolina, and have already raised nearly $350,000 for the relief efforts through their community preseason game on October 2, their Western North Carolina Relief online auction and the Raise Up $1 Million Raffle. Before and after pictures of the Asheville rink are available for media use here.

“Word about the Asheville rink reached us quickly through tight-knit North Carolina youth hockey circles,” said Warf. “We are proud to help the 1,800 members of the Asheville Hockey League build a new, even better home rink and get back to playing the game we all love.”

The Asheville Hockey League’s rink was located in Asheville’s Carrier Park. The league boasts 1,800 full-time youth and adult members who were able to play three seasons a year on the rink over a 10-month span. The league’s youth and adult programs are currently playing an abbreviated season in Greenville, SC, a 90-minute drive from Asheville.

The Hurricanes’ Raise Up $1 Million Raffle is taking place during the team’s 18 home game nights between Oct. 11 and Dec. 28. Each night, one winner will be selected who will have the opportunity to meet players after the game, and will receive a limited edition puck that indicates them as one of 18 finalists eligible to win the grand prize of up to $125,000. The total amount of the grand prize will be 50 percent of the value of all raffle tickets sold, capped at $125,000. Fans not in attendance at the game can still enter the contest online for a chance at that night’s limited edition puck and a shot at the grand prize. Fans do not have to be present at the game to win.

About the Asheville Hockey League: The Asheville Hockey League provides community space for inline hockey in Western North Carolina; empowering youth and adults of all backgrounds through competition, mentorship, skills development, camaraderie, and the love of the sport.