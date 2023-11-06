News release from N.C. Department of Transportation:

N.C. Department of Transportation crews will close an Interstate 240 ramp at Charlotte Street two nights this week as part of an interchange improvement project.

Crews will close the I-240 East exit ramp at 8 p.m. on Tuesday to pave a new lane on the exit ramp. Drivers will be detoured to U.S. 70, under the interstate and back on I-240 West to Charlotte Street until the ramp opens at 6 a.m.

The following night, crews will close the I-240 East onramp from Charlotte Street and drivers will follow a marked detour to join I-240 West, exit at Merrimon Avenue (Exit 5A) drive under the interstate and join I-240 East until 6 a.m.

These operations are part of a project that will provide the I-240 East exit ramp with two right-turn lanes for drivers heading south on Charlotte Street, which will double the capacity of the ramp. The project also includes upgrading pedestrian facilities with ADA compliant curb ramps, new pedestrian signals, high-visibility pavement markings and crosswalks.

Transportation officials anticipate completing the project by the end of the year.

