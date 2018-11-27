Press release from the N.C. Department of Transportation:

The preliminary designs for one of the most significant transportation projects in western North Carolina have been completed. The N.C. Department of Transportation has partnered with the City of Asheville to develop preliminary plans for the I-26 Connector between I-40 and Broadway Street.

The project calls for widening I-26/240 between the I-26/240/40 interchange and Patton Avenue, and constructing a new fully-controlled access freeway between Patton Avenue and an interchange at U.S. 19/23/70 and Broadway Street.

Maps displaying the location and design of the project are available on the project website or the NCDOT public meetings website.

The public is invited to an open house about the project on Tuesday, Dec. 4, at the Renaissance Asheville Hotel, 31 Woodfin Street. NCDOT officials and representatives will be available to receive comments and answer questions at various stations in the grand ballroom from 4-6:30 p.m. The information stations include a video presentation, section maps, multi-modal information, neighboring project updates, river-user data and other information.

That session will be followed at 7 p.m. with by a formal public hearing. It is an opportunity for the public to provide verbal comments, make statements and ask questions. Those comments will be recorded and a transcript will be prepared for official documentation.

Comments about the project may also be submitted until Jan. 4, 2019 to Project Manager Teresa Ellerby at tellerby@ncdot.gov, 919-707-6020 or 1582 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699.

NCDOT will provide auxiliary aids and services under the Americans with Disabilities Act for disabled persons who wish to participate in this hearing. Anyone requiring special services should contact Jamille Robbins, 1598 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1588, or 919-707-6085, or jarobbins@ncdot.gov as early as possible so that arrangements can be made.