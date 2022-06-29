Press release from NCDOT:

HENDERSONVILLE – Drivers heading east on Interstate 26 in Henderson County will notice a change on Thursday morning.

A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation will shift traffic tonight from its current pattern to new lanes between Naples Road and Brookside Camp Road as part of the I-26 widening project.

To perform this shift, crews will close I-26 East tonight from U.S. 25 Business (Exit 44) to Upward Road (Exit 53). Traffic will be detoured south on Asheville Highway (U.S. 25) through Hendersonville, then south on Spartanburg Highway (U.S. 176) to Upward Road and I-26.

Shifting traffic to the new pattern will allow crews from Archer/Wright to safely accelerate construction of new permanent lanes.

The closure will begin no earlier than 8 p.m. and conclude by 6 a.m. with the new traffic pattern in place. Traffic lights on the detour route will remain green longer to accommodate additional overnight interstate traffic.

Transportation officials remind drivers to remain alert, avoid distractions and obey all posted signs inside the work zone.

