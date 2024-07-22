Contractors and N.C. Department of Transportation engineers have set a schedule for overnight closures on Interstate 26 this week.

Each night a section of the interstate is set to close no earlier than 8 p.m. and open again by 6 a.m. Marked detours will direct traffic and traffic lights will remain green longer than normal to accommodate additional overnight traffic.

The featured event includes shifting eastbound traffic onto new concrete Thursday night.

The following closures are scheduled:

Monday —

• Location: I-26 East from Brevard Road (Exit 33) to Airport Road (Exit 40) and the Airport Road onramp

• Detour: I-40 East to Hendersonville Road (Exit 50) south 12 miles to I-26 at Exit 44

Tuesday —

• Location: I-26 East from Brevard Road (Exit 33) to Long Shoals Road (Exit 37)

• Detour: Brevard Road (N.C. 191) south to Long Shoals Road, east to I-26

Wednesday —

• Location: I-26 East from Brevard Road (Exit 33) to U.S. 64 (Exit 49)

• Detour: I-40 East to Hendersonville Road (Exit 50) south through Hendersonville to U.S. 176 East to Upward Road to re-access at Exit 53

Thursday —

• Location: I-26 East from Brevard Road (Exit 33) to U.S. 25 (Exit 44)

• Detour: I-40 East to Hendersonville Road (Exit 50) south 12 miles to I-26 at Exit 44

On Thursday night, a contractor will switch I-26 East traffic closer to the French Broad River from the Long Shoals Road exit to Fanning Bridge Road in Henderson County. This significant shift will place traffic on new concrete and allow crews to begin finishing safety walls, median shoulders, and later, final pavement markings.

Weather will also determine an additional closure on I-26 West in Henderson County later this week. Dry conditions will be necessary to switch traffic into its final pattern from U.S. 64 to Clear Creek Road.

These operations are part of the I-26 widening projects in Buncombe and Henderson counties. Crews will utilize the closures for various operations including diamond-grinding, concrete work on the Blue Ridge Parkway bridge, and preparation for a traffic shift in Buncombe County.

Transportation officials remind drivers to plan ahead, obey all posted signs and remain alert while driving.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.