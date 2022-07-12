Press release from NC DOT:

Drivers heading west on Interstate 26 in Buncombe County will notice a change on Wednesday morning.

A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation will shift traffic tonight from its current pattern to new lanes between the French Broad River and Brevard Road as part of the I-26 widening project.

To perform this shift, crews will close I-26 tonight from Airport Road (Exit 40) to I-40. Traffic will be detoured north on Hendersonville Road to I-40. I-26 West traffic may then take Brevard Road (Exit 47) north to join I-26/I-240 East.

Shifting traffic to the new pattern will allow crews from Fluor/United to safely accelerate construction of new permanent lanes.

The closure will begin no earlier than 8 p.m. and conclude by 6 a.m. with the new traffic pattern in place. Traffic lights on the detour route will remain green longer to accommodate additional overnight interstate traffic.

Transportation officials remind drivers to remain alert, avoid distractions and obey all posted signs inside the work zone.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.