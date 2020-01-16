Press release from the N.C. Department of Transportation:
An emergency asphalt repair on Interstate 40 in Haywood County will require one westbound lane to be closed on Friday.
N.C. Department of Transportation crews will close the right lane of I-40 West near mile marker 32 at 8 a.m. to repair a spot that continues to crumble. Transportation officials anticipate completing the work in time for peak evening traffic.
Drivers may take Exit 33 through Canton to access U.S. 23 west through Clyde to avoid congestion and head west on U.S. 74 to Waynesville. Drivers can also take U.S. 23 west, then U.S. 74 east to rejoin I-40 toward Tennessee.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.
