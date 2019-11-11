Press release from I am Home Art Project:

I Am Home Art Project, a local non-profit organization, is hosting an art show to showcase and sell the art being created by homeless and at-risk residents of Asheville on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 5-8 p.m. at Ginger’s Revenge. Art is available to purchase, and all proceeds from the sale go directly to the artists. In addition to the art sale, there will be a raffle of donated items to raise funds for the organization. These items are pieces created by the professional artists who work with the project and reflect a variety of media and styles.

The theme of the November show is “In My Shoes,” bringing focus to the perspective of the artists as they go about their daily lives. While homelessness is a uniting factor among this artist population, there is more to each individual than where they lay their head at night. The shoes of these artists have ridden across the desert on motorcycles, walked children to and from school, danced with loved ones, and carried them to where they are now: creating meaningful art that highlights the fact that the difference between people with homes and those without is as stark and meaningless as four bare walls with no embellishment.

I Am Home Art Project was established in 2017 and is focused on empowering individuals who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of becoming homeless by providing art supplies and a space to create, as well as opportunities to share their art with the community. Artists have the opportunity to create twice a week at Haywood Street Congregation.

About I Am Home Art Project

The I Am Home Art Project is a 501c3 non-profit organization based in Asheville, NC. The mission of I Am Home Art Project is to provide a safe and nurturing environment where those without a place to call home can express themselves through art, and in the process experience healing, dignity, and hope. For more general information, how to get involved, and to make a donation, please visit: iamhomeartproject.com or follow on Facebook (@I Am Home art project) and instagram (@iamhomeartproject).