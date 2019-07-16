Press release from the Interfaith Assistance Ministry:

The Presbytery of Western North Carolina has awarded a $10,000 food grant to help Interfaith Assistance Ministry serve hungry children and adults in Henderson County during the summer months when school is out and financial support and assistance food drives are down.

IAM Executive Director, Elizabeth Willson Moss, says the grant comes at a crucial time of year when food needs increase in Henderson County because public school students are home and don’t receive the free and reduced school breakfast and lunch programs.

“IAM provides a full week’s worth of three meals a day to Henderson County families who are struggling to provide basic necessities and are experiencing a financial crisis,” Moss says. “The reality of anyone, especially children, being hungry in our generous community is unacceptable. We are grateful to the Presbytery and local churches who collect funds for the Nickel-A-Meal program for sharing these compassionate funds for food with IAM.”

IAM, a 501c3 nonprofit, was founded in 1984 to serve as a clearing house for local faith congregations to assist area residents in financial crisis with food, clothing, shoes, utility bill and rent assistance. Over the years IAM’s services have increased to include personal hygiene items, prescription assistance, linens, blankets, school supplies, transportation assistance, pet food, medical cost assistance, food for a week’s worth of three meals a day, a Working Women’s Clothing Closet and more.