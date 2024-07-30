Press release from City of Asheville:

At its July 25, 2024 meeting, the Homeless Initiative Advisory Committee (HIAC) unanimously voted to recommend to Asheville City Council to dissolve HIAC in order to consolidate community efforts on homelessness through the Asheville-Buncombe Continuum of Care.

HIAC was established by City Council in November 2008 and has served both as an advisory committee to the City of Asheville and Buncombe County and as the governance board for the Asheville-Buncombe Continuum of Care (CoC). To implement the primary recommendation from the National Alliance to End Homelessness, HIAC has led and supported a restructure of the Continuum of Care over the past year to create a membership body of stakeholders that has adopted a new governing charter and elected a new governance board. Recent and former members of HIAC are now serving on the new CoC Board and throughout the CoC’s committees and work groups.

City Council’s Boards and Commissions Committee is slated to consider HIAC’s recommendation at their October 8, 2024 meeting and to make a recommendation for City Council consideration at their November 12, 2024 meeting. At this time, no further HIAC meetings are scheduled.

Thank you for your engagement with the Homeless Initiative Advisory Committee. To continue to participate in community work on homelessness, visit the Asheville-Buncombe Continuum of Care.