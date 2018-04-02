Press release from HART:

The final show in HART’s winter Studio Theater season is coming April 6 with the production of In the Next Room, or The Vibrator Play by Sarah Ruhl. In the Next Room is a comedy about marriage, intimacy, and electricity. Set in the 1880s at the dawn of the age of electricity and based on the bizarre historical fact that doctors used vibrators to treat “hysterical” women (and some men), the play centers on a doctor and his wife and how his new therapy affects their entire household.

In a seemingly perfect, well-to-do Victorian home, proper gentleman and scientist Dr. Givings has innocently invented an extraordinary new device for treating “hysteria” in women (and occasionally men): the vibrator. Adjacent to the doctor’s laboratory, his young and energetic wife tries to tend to their newborn daughter—and wonders exactly what is going on in the next room. When a new “hysterical” patient and her husband bring a wet nurse and their own complicated relationship into the doctor’s home, Dr. and Mrs. Givings must examine the nature of their own marriage, and what it truly means to love someone. The play contains mature subject matter and is not appropriate for young audiences.

HART’s production is being directed by Julie Kinter and will feature Laura Gregory, David Yeates, Sarah Lipham, Strother Stingley, Ana-Alicia Carroll, Erin McCarson and Frank Davis. The play will have performances April 6 and 7 at 7:30pm and April 8 at 2pm with added performances the following weekend. Audiences can also enjoy dining in Harmons’ Den Bistro at HART before the show and join the cast there afterwards.

To make reservations or for more information call the HART box office at 828-456-6322. HART is located at 250 Pigeon St. in downtown Waynesville.