Press release from Hearth Music:

The Earl Scruggs Music Festival announces today that the inaugural festival will be postponed until September 3-4, 2021. This debut festival, focused on the rich legacy of American musical icon Earl Scruggs, will be held at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, NC, from September 3-4, 2021 and will feature the complete 2020 line-up.

It was a difficult decision to postpone the festival, but the health and safety of festival artists, attendees, vendors, sponsors, and community is top priority for festival organizers. The unpredictability of COVID-19 has rendered live events and venues the first to close and the last to reopen.

“We were so excited to be a part of the first festival to celebrate the legacy of Earl Scruggs,” says Dave Wilson of North Carolina band Chatham County Line. “We stand behind the Earl Scruggs Music Festival’s decision 100% and look forward to seeing all you music fans at the Tryon Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, NC come September 2021. To the DeLorean!”

Tickets purchased for the 2020 festival will transfer to the 2021 festival with the complete lineup returning next year. Since The Earl Scruggs Music Festival is a fundraiser for Isothermal Community College and the Earl Scruggs Center, ticket holders can also convert their festival purchase to a donation to help support the festival’s transition to next year.

Please contact tickets@tryon.com to donate your ticket to the festival. If neither of these options are possible, please contact tickets@tryon.com by June 30,2020 for a refund. We all want to gather again, and we will, but for now we need to keep our communities safe.

“While it’s disappointing to have to wait until 2021 for the Earl Scruggs Music Festival, I know it’s going to be an incredible celebration of the legendary Earl Scruggs,” says bluegrass icon Alison Brown.“As they say, the best things are worth waiting for. I’m looking forward to it already.”

With the festival postponed, The Earl Scruggs Music Festival has developed a new way to stay in touch with fans and to support the legacy of Earl Scruggs: a livestreamed weekly interview series called “A Month of Mondays.” Led by artistic director Steve Johnson, these interviews focus on festival performers and run from 8-8:30pm EDT every Monday on the festival’s Facebook page. “We are excited to offer the Month of Monday series as a way to stay connected with the artists and fans during this time of social distancing,” says Johnson. “We have several guests coming up in the next few weeks including Jerry Douglas, Alison Brown, and many more artists who will be part of the festival!”