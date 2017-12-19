Press release from Eblen Charities:

When you are hungry nothing else matters.

That is far more than a slogan that Eblen Charities and their partners have been saying since the inception of Headlock on Hunger three years ago. It is an all too well known by far too many students and children in our community who have to face hunger at home while they are away from school during holiday breaks.

It is hunger that separates these courageous students from their friends. It is hunger that keeps them from concentrating. It is hunger that keeps them from studying. And it is hunger that they know makes them different from their classmates.

But this Friday at the U S Cellular Center in Asheville, Eblen Charities Headlock on Hunger will once again lead the fight against childhood hunger by joining long time partners Arby’s, Ingles Markets, the Brumit Restaurant Group, Pepsi, Asheville Buncombe Regional Sports Commission, and Avadim Technologies as the Inaugural Headlock on Hunger / Theraworx Protect Smoky Mountain Grapple Wrestling Tournament takes to the mat to not only to crown its first champions but to collect food to help ensure that no student in our community will have to battle hunger in the year ahead.

The tournament will begin at 9:00 am in the main arena and will feature twelve of the top teams from the region including: Asheville, A C Reynolds, Chase, Enka, Erwin, Mitchell, North Buncombe, Northern Guilford, Pisgah, T C Roberson, Reagan and Trinity High Schools.

HEADLOCK ON HUNGER FOOD DRIVE BATTLE FOR THE BELT- In addition to the tournament there will be a competition with each team bringing in food items to benefit Headlock on Hunger. The school that brings the most food items(by weight to the tournament to benefit Headlock On Hunger will receive the 2017 Headlock On Hunger Team Championship belt. The belt will be presented by WWE Hall of Fame members and Headlock on Hunger board members Adam and Beth Copeland.

“The Asheville Buncombe Regional Sports Commission is excited to partner with the US Cellular Center to establish the Headlock on Hunger/Theraworx Protect Great Smoky Mountain Grapple to establish what we hope will become the premier holiday wrestling tournament in western North Carolina. Wrestling is a very strong sport in our area and we feel that this event will grow even larger next year. The most exciting part of this event is the partnership with Headlock on Hunger which started here in Asheville with the Southern Conference Wrestling Championship and has grown nationwide.

Eblen Charities and Headlock on Hunger does a tremendous job of assisting families in our community with not only food items but has programs that help with the costs of heating and the distribution of Christmas gifts. The Sports Commission is proud to be able to partner with Eblen Charities anytime we can because of their mission and their wide reach in the community,” states Demp Bradford, executive director of the Asheville-Buncombe Regional Sports Commission.

Tournament passes are $10 and are available at the door. For more information on the the Headlock on Hunger / Theraworx Relief Great Smoky Mountain Grapple or Headlock on Hunger please contact Bill Murdock at 828-242-2848 or via email at wmurdock@eblencharities.org.