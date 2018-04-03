Press release from Indivisible Asheville/WNC:

This week Indivisible Asheville/WNC will interview two candidates running for the 2018 U.S. House of Representatives. An interview with Gina Collias (R), who is running in the Republican primary against incumbent Patrick McHenry in District 10, will take place on Tuesday, April 3 from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m, followed by an interview with Steve Woodsmall (D), who is running in the Democratic primary for District 11, on Friday, April 6, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., both held at the West Asheville Branch Library, located at 942 Haywood Road in Asheville. All interviews are free and open to the public.

“This is a great opportunity for everyone to come out and meet the candidates who want to represent them before the primary election on May 8,” said Cindy McGrayne, the leader of Indivisible Asheville/WNC’s Congress Watch Action Team.

Interviews will cover the following key topics: protecting American Democracy, the environment, gun violence, immigration, and health care. After the interview, we’ll open the floor for questions from the audience.

For this special voter information project, Indivisible Asheville/WNC requested interviews with all of the candidates appearing on the ballot in the primary for U.S. Congressional Districts 10 and 11, including incumbents Patrick McHenry (District 10) and Mark Meadows (District 11). Interviews are being scheduled with those who accepted the invitation. Upcoming scheduled interviews include David Wilson Brown (D), District 10, on April 12; Albert Wiley (R), District 10, on April 20; and Phillip Price (D), District 11, on April 19. Details on all interviews can be found at IndivisibleAVL.org/events and at Facebook.com/IndivisibleAVL.

After completing all of the candidate interviews, Indivisible Asheville/WNC will publish a Voter’s Guide at IndivisibleAVL.org.

Indivisible Asheville/WNC is a non-partisan action group dedicated to defending democracy with informed community action in Western North Carolina. For more information, visit IndivisibleAVL.org or email info@indivisibleavl.org.