Press release from Indivisible Black Mountain:

On Monday, Oct. 5, Indivisible Black Mountain held a forum with all three candidates for Buncombe County Board of Education Owen District. We are happy to share this video so you can meet the candidates and then continue to learn more about them. If you have any questions, we encourage you to contact them directly.

There are seven members of the Board of Education who are elected to serve four-year terms. One candidate is elected from each of the six districts and one at-large. Candidates are elected on a nonpartisan basis. Voters in each district vote for candidates from all districts and for the at-large candidate. The Superintendent is appointed by the Board and serves as Secretary to the Board.

The video is available at this Dropbox link.