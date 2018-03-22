Public notice from Buncombe County:

NOTICE is hereby given that the Buncombe County Industrial Facilities & Pollution Control Financing Authority, a political subdivision and body corporate and politic of the State of North Carolina (the “Authority”), will hold a special meeting on Monday, March 26, 2018 at 12:00 noon in the Planning Conference Room at 46 Valley Street in downtown Asheville to consider the approval of a RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING EXECUTION AND DELIVERY OF DOCUMENTS TO REVISE TERMS OF THE AUTHORITY’S RECOVERY ZONE FACILITY BONDS (INGLES MARKETS PROJECT), SERIES 2010 AND APPROVING RELATED ACTIONS. The Authority has previously issued its Recovery Zone Facility Bonds for the Ingles Markets Project, Series 2010, in an aggregate principal amount of $99,740,000 (the “Bonds”), and loaned the proceeds thereof to Ingles Markets, Incorporated in order to finance a portion of the cost of the acquisition, construction and equipping of an approximately 830,000 square foot warehouse and distribution center located at 2913 U.S. Highway 70-West, Black Mountain, North Carolina and an 80-100,000 square foot grocery store located at 153 Smokey Park Highway, Asheville, North Carolina, and to pay certain costs incurred in connection with the issuance of the Bonds. The Bonds were sold to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. and others, and Wells Fargo, as Administrative Agent for all bond holders, and Ingles Markets desire to make certain changes in the terms of the Bonds and have requested the Authority to take the necessary actions to make such changes. Ingles Markets will continue to be obligated to pay sums sufficient in the aggregate to pay the principal of and interest and redemption premium, if any, on the bonds when and as the same shall become due and payable.