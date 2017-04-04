Press release from N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services:
WHO/WHAT: The Industrial Hemp Commission will host a public meeting via conference call to review and approve applications received to grow industrial hemp under a pilot program. No public comments will be taken during the meeting.
WHEN/WHERE: Thursday, April 6, 2 p.m.
BACKGROUND: Access to the conference call can be made at http://go.ncsu.edu/industrialhemp or by calling 1-646-558-8656 (U.S. Toll) or 1-408-638-0968 (U.S. Toll). The meeting ID is 512896464. Participants will be prompted to enter their name and email address to enter the meeting via the website, or prompted for a unique participant ID for the call. They should press # to access the call.
The N.C. General Assembly passed Senate Bill 313 in 2015, allowing the creation of the Industrial Hemp Commission to develop the rules and licensing structure necessary to stay within federal laws. The Industrial Hemp Commission adopted temporary rules in February, setting up the application requirements and process.
For meeting questions, contact Lori Pfister at 919-707-3236.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.