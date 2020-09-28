Press release from Business Wire:

ASHEVILLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ: IMKTA) reports its most recent efforts to recognize and support associates during the COVID-19 crisis.

Robert P. Ingle II, Chairman of the Board, stated, “Since the spring, our associates have met the daily challenge of providing what our customers need in a safe and clean environment. We will provide a third bonus payment of $300 to full-time and $150 to part-time active retail, distribution, and corporate associates who were hired on or before July 24, 2020. The bonus payment will be made in mid-November 2020. Our associates have made a difference during this unprecedented time. We are incredibly proud of them and wish to show appreciation for their efforts.”