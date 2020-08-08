ASHEVILLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ: IMKTA) today reported increased sales and net income for the three and nine months ended June 27, 2020.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was declared a national emergency on March 13, 2020. At this time the Company cannot predict the impact of the pandemic on future periods.

Robert P. Ingle II, Chairman of the Board, stated, “We are proud to provide service to our customers during such a disruptive time. This is made possible by the dedication of our associates, who continue to maintain store conditions at the highest level.”

Third Quarter Results

Net sales totaled $1.19 billion for the three months ended June 27, 2020, an increase of 12.0% compared with $1.06 billion for the three months ended June 29, 2019.

Gross profit for the June 2020 quarter totaled $324.7 million, or 27.3% of sales. Gross profit for the June 2019 quarter was $258.9 million, or 24.4% of sales.

Operating and administrative expenses for the June 2020 quarter totaled $234.6 million, compared with $216.5 million for the June 2019 quarter. Most of the increase was due to higher personnel costs incurred to support additional safety measures related to the pandemic, including a second appreciation bonus payment to full and part-time associates.

Interest expense totaled $9.7 million for the three-month period ended June 27, 2020, and $11.7 million for the three-month period ended June 29, 2019. Total debt at the end of June 2020 was $819.3 million, compared with $854.7 million at the end of June 2019. The Company continues to reduce debt and has refinanced debt at lower rates over the past twelve months.

Net income totaled $62.8 million for the three-month period ended June 27, 2020, compared with $23.5 million for the three-month period ended June 29, 2019. Basic and diluted earnings per share for Class A Common Stock were $3.18 and $3.10, respectively, for the quarter ended June 27, 2020, compared with $1.19 and $1.16, respectively, for the quarter ended June 29, 2019. Basic and diluted earnings per share for Class B Common Stock were each $2.89 for the quarter ended June 27, 2020, and $1.08 for the quarter ended June 29, 2019.

Nine Month Results

Net sales totaled $3.41 billion for the nine months ended June 27, 2020, an increase of 9.2% compared with $3.13 billion for the nine months ended June 29, 2019.

Gross profit for the nine months ended June 27, 2020, totaled $873.8 million, or 25.6% of sales. Gross profit for the nine months ended June 2019 totaled $761.7 million, or 24.4% of sales.

Operating and administrative expenses totaled $685.0 million for the nine months ended June 27, 2020, and $651.6 million for the nine months ended June 29, 2019.

Interest expense was $31.8 million for the nine-month period ended June 27, 2020, compared with $35.9 million for the nine-month period ended June 29, 2019. The results for the nine months ended June 27, 2020, include a $3.7 million loss on the early extinguishment of debt arising from the refinancing of certain fixed rate debt at a lower interest rate.

Net income totaled $120.7 million for the nine-month period ended June 27, 2020, compared with $60.7 million for the nine-month period ended June 29, 2019. Basic and diluted earnings per share for Class A Common Stock were $6.13 and $5.96, respectively, for the nine months ended June 27, 2020, compared with $3.07 and $2.99, respectively, for the nine months ended June 29, 2019. Basic and diluted earnings per share for Class B Common Stock were each $5.57 for the nine months ended June 27, 2020, compared with $2.80 of basic and diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended June 29, 2019.

Capital expenditures for the June 2020 nine-month period totaled $78.9 million, compared with $123.2 million for the June 2019 nine-month period. Capital expenditures are focused on stores that have already opened this fiscal year as well as stores scheduled to open later. The Company also continues to make ongoing improvements to the existing store base. Capital expenditures for the entire fiscal year are expected to be approximately $100 million to $120 million.

The Company currently has $165.5 million available under its $175.0 million line of credit. The Company believes its financial resources, including the line of credit and other internal and anticipated external sources of funds, will be sufficient to meet planned capital expenditures, debt service and working capital requirements for the foreseeable future.

Ingles continues to provide additional pandemic support to its communities, including increased donations to local food banks and purchases from local vendors.

The comments in this press release contain certain forward-looking statements. Ingles undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Ingles’ actual results may differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, Ingles. Factors that may affect results include changes in business and economic conditions generally in Ingles’ operating area, pricing pressures, increased competitive efforts by others in Ingles’ marketing areas and the availability of financing for capital improvements. A more detailed discussion of these factors may be found in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its 2019 Form 10-K and 2020 Forms 10-Q.