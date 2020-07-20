Announcement from Ingles Markets:

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ: IMKTA) announces plans to require customers to wear a face covering to help in the fight against COVID-19.

The CDC stated “Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus – particularly when used universally within a community setting. Face covering, combined with physical distancing and frequent handwashing, has been proven to reduce the spread.”

Signs announcing the face covering requirement are being posted at all our store entrances, and in-store announcements are made repeatedly. This requirement will be effective in all retail locations beginning July 21, 2020 and will not apply to young children or to customers with medical conditions who are not able to wear a face covering.

In addition to requiring a facial covering, we are continuing our enhanced sanitation practices and regularly cleaning all high-touch surfaces to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Our one-way aisles to encourage social distancing remain in place as will our plexiglass sneeze guards.